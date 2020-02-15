Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 270,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

