Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Up 7.9% Following Earnings Beat

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $63.01, approximately 442,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 158,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,335,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,087 shares of company stock worth $5,327,618. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

