Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,844. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

