Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

