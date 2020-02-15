PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.20. PCCW shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,252 shares trading hands.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

