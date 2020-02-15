PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PDLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 883,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About PDL BioPharma
PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.
