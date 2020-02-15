PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 883,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

