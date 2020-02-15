Peel Hunt Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to Reduce

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 8,040 ($105.76) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 8,500 ($111.81).

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Flutter Entertainment to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 100 ($1.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 8,464 ($111.34). 307,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,998.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,034.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.