Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 237 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.80. Londonmetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 185.50 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.72.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

