Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.80. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

