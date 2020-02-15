Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.63.

Pegasystems stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Pegasystems has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

