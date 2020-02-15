Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.63.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

