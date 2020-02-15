Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

