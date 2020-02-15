Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,906,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,226. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

