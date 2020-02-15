Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 173,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

RHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 431,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,562. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

