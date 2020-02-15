Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 33,492 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 1,374,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,881. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

