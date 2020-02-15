Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,123 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.