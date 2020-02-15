Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 5,045 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,506. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

