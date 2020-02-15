Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 784,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,958. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

