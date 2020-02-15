Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,293. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.