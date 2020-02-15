PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 702 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $16,419.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PMT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.79.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
