PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 702 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $16,419.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PMT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

