Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0275

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Peony has a market cap of $58,190.00 and $261.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,233,701 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,873 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

