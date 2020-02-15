People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Trading 1.3% Higher

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$3.90 ($2.77), 138,721 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.85 ($2.73).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.34. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

