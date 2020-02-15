PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.88-5.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,555,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

