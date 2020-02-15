Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

