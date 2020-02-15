Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Pharmaxis Ltd. (ASX:PXS)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 966,731 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 328,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.20.

About Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

