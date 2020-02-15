Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON:PHAR traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.35 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 846,558 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.86. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.93).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

