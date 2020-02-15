Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Feb 15th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON:PHAR traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.35 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 846,558 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.86. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.93).

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

