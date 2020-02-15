Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.