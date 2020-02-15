Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.