Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 821,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDM. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

