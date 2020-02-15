Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 14,033,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,469. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.