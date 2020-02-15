Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $32,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 208,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 281,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,568. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

