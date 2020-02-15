Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 431,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

CSFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

