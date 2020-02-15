Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 618,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

