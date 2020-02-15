Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after buying an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell by 112,348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Dell by 16,951.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Dell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 2,107,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

