Piper Sandler Increases Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $178,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

