Piper Sandler Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of . Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.81.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 572,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

