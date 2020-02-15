Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.5–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.27 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.45)-($0.50) EPS.

Shares of PS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 1,808,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

