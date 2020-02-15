Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.5–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.27 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.45)-($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

PS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

