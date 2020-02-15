Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 707.20 ($9.30).

LON PLUS traded down GBX 37.80 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 870.20 ($11.45). The company had a trading volume of 980,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 785.67. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

