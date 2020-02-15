PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.77 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of A$1.18 ($0.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.87.
PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile
