PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.77 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of A$1.18 ($0.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.87.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

