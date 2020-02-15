Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 635,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

