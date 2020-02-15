Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POLR. Shore Capital decreased their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

POLR remained flat at $GBX 540 ($7.10) during trading on Thursday. 55,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 570.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.40. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a market capitalization of $521.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

