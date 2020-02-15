Polis Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $8,659.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,554,153 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

