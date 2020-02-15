Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of POR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. 1,422,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,731. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $62.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

