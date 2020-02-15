Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $960,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.