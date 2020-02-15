Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 241,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.