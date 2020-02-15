Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 77,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,464. The stock has a market cap of $423.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.