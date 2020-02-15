PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Cfra

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 122,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.