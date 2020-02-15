PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

