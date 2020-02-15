PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.56.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

